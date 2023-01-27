    Login
    Subscribe

    Abia: PDP fixes February 4 to elect Ikonne’s replacement

    Politics By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, on Friday, announced a fresh governorship primary election following Prof. Uche Ikonne’s demise.

    Prof. Uchenna Ikonne
    Prof. Uchenna Ikonne

    Ikonne died on Wednesday after battling a protracted illness.

    The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, directed the party to conduct an election to replace the deceased.

    The directive relied upon the provisions of the New Electoral Act on the replacement of candidates arising from death.

    A statement on Friday by Abia PDP Vice Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah said a fresh primary would be conducted on Saturday February 4, 2023.

    The election will commence at 10 a.m. at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Umuahia, the capital.

    See also  Boko Haram: 2015 Elections May Be Postponed If Insurgency Continues Unabated, Elechi Says

    “All interested aspirants are requested to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.

    “The sale of both forms begins Friday January 27 and ends on Wednesday February 1. Screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza l, Abuja, on Thursday February 2 at 11:00 am prompt”, Amah noted.

    Aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday February 2, 2023 at the State Secretariat.

    The statement added that further directives would be communicated when necessary.

    In mid-January, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu confirmed the late governorship candidate Uche Ikonne is ill, but “recovering gradually and progressively”.

    See also  Archbishop Okogie Urges Nigerians To Be Patient With President Buhari

    “I want to report some progress and the progress is that Ikonne is recovering gradually. He will be strong enough in the future to join,” said Ikpeazu, a PDP G5 member.

    Ikonne, a professor of optometry, served as the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply