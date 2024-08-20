Action Alliance Urges INEC to Dismiss Claims by Omoaje Faction and Uphold Udeze’s Leadership

The Action Alliance (AA) has strongly urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard recent claims made by the Rufai Omoaje faction, which seeks to recognise Kenneth Udeze as the legitimate National Chairman of the party.

In a letter addressed to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, AA emphasised that multiple court rulings have already validated Udeze’s leadership, directly contradicting the assertions made by Omoaje’s faction.

The letter, signed by Kenneth Udeze himself, accuses agents of the Omoaje faction of deliberately spreading misinformation in an attempt to undermine Udeze’s legitimate position.

Udeze also condemned the faction’s attempts to blackmail Professor Yakubu, urging the electoral body to maintain its stance in recognising his leadership as legitimate.

In the correspondence, Udeze pointed to the Supreme Court’s ruling in case number SC CV 1259/2022, which did not adjudicate on his removal.

He further referenced the judgement of the Court of Appeal in CA/ABJ/CV/955/2022, which upheld his election as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance.

According to Udeze, these legal decisions unequivocally affirm his leadership and nullify the claims put forth by Omoaje.

The Action Alliance’s letter highlights the significance of these court rulings, noting that they have consistently reinforced Udeze’s position as the authentic National Chairman.

The party warned INEC against recognising Omoaje’s leadership, emphasising that his appeal at the Supreme Court lacks substance and is unlikely to succeed.

AA assured both INEC and the Nigerian public that Udeze’s leadership is legitimate and firmly grounded in the rule of law, as evidenced by the judicial decisions in his favour.

A crucial part of the letter reads, “It is important to state from the onset that the ruling of the Supreme Court in SC CV 1259/2022, which is being referenced in the aforementioned misleading message, has no bearing on or relevance to the removal of Chief Kenneth Udeze as the National Chairman of AA.

The case in question was an abandoned interlocutory appeal where a stay of proceedings was sought at the Supreme Court against the leave granted to Omoaje by the Court of Appeal.

This leave was sought to appeal the judgement of Justice Eneojo Enenche, which reinstated Chief Kenneth Udeze as the authentic National Chairman of the Action Alliance (as an interested party).”

Udeze further elaborated that Omoaje’s appeal was heard, and the Court of Appeal ultimately dismissed the appeal, affirming Udeze as the legitimate National Chairman of the Action Alliance.

Despite this, Omoaje has continued his legal battle by appealing the Court of Appeal’s judgement to the Supreme Court in case number SC CV 162/2024, involving Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and others versus Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu and others.

However, Udeze assured INEC that this appeal is the only case currently before the Supreme Court concerning the leadership of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Action Alliance, and it has not yet been heard.

The Action Alliance’s firm stance on this matter underscores the party’s determination to maintain stability and continuity under Udeze’s leadership.

The letter serves not only as a rebuttal to the Omoaje faction’s claims but also as a call to INEC to remain steadfast in its recognition of Udeze as the party’s legitimate leader.

By citing specific legal precedents, Udeze aims to dispel any confusion surrounding the party’s leadership and reinforce the legitimacy of his position.

In conclusion, the Action Alliance’s appeal to INEC highlights the ongoing internal struggles within the party while reaffirming Udeze’s authority as National Chairman.

The party’s leadership insists that the courts have consistently supported Udeze, and any attempts by the Omoaje faction to disrupt this leadership are baseless.

As the legal proceedings continue, AA remains confident that Udeze’s leadership will be upheld, ensuring the party’s stability and integrity moving forward.