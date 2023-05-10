Adagunodo’s demise a big loss to Osun, PDP – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the death of the South-West Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olasoji Adagunodo as a huge loss to Osun State.

Governor Adeleke also described Adagunodo’s passing as a sore loss to the Peoples Democratic Party.

DAILY POST had reported that Adagunodo died on Tuesday after a brief illness in the United States of America.

It was gathered from sources that the late Adagunodo had travelled to the US shortly after the general elections for a routine medical checkup but he did not come back.

According to the source, “He died this afternoon. We were called from the United States that he has died. He travelled to the US shortly after the general elections for a routine medical checkup.”

Expressing shock via a condolence message signed by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke described the loss as painful going by his contributions to the PDP in various roles.

According to the statement, “Late Hon Adagunodo is a friend whom I supported to become the state Chairman of the PDP and who in turn backed me to emerge a Senator of the Federal Republic. It is a bitter loss and we will badly miss him.

“The news of the passing of Hon. Adagunodo was devastating to me as a person. I note Hon. Adagunodo’s contributions to our great party as the Chairman in Osun state and I celebrate the impacts he effected as the South West Chairman of PDP.”

He also described Adagunodo’s demise as a huge one that was difficult to express in words.

Conveying his condolences to his immediate family and friends, Adeleke who disclosed that he shares in their grief, recalled the good memory and impacts he shared with him and the party.

Adagunodo was a former chairman of the PDP in Osun State.

He later was engaged in a supremacy battle with Sunday Bisi, the current chairman and in a bid to settle all differences, the party decided to elevate Adagunodo to the position he occupied till his demise on Tuesday.