Adamawa: Fintiri’s victory triumph for democracy, will of Adamawa people – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the victory of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State as a momentous triumph for democracy and the will of the people over tyranny and desperate manipulative forces which sought to take over control of the state illegally.

PDP said the spontaneous jubilation of citizens in Adamawa State and across Nigeria at the official declaration of Fintiri as the rightful winner of the election, irrespective of the nefarious schemes by the rejected All Progressives Congress, APC, is a confirmation that the PDP, and its candidate, are indeed the choice of the people.

Debo Ologunagba, the spokesman of PDP, said Fintiri’s overwhelming victory is a “validation that the will of the people cannot be subdued no matter the plot by a tyrannic, domineering and power-grabbing few who, with over-bloated ambition, desperately sought to subvert our democracy, scuttle the electoral process, compromise the judiciary, subjugate the people and impose an unconstitutional regime in the polity.”

The PDP salutes the courage, resilience and determination of the people of Adamawa State in resisting the defeated APC and compromised INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari in their bid to destabilise the state.

“Our Party also lauds the Adamawa State Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele for his courage in standing on the side of justice, due process and democracy in the discharge of his duty,” Ologunagba said.