Adele Dazzles On A Strip Pole In London

Popular singer, Adele recently made a surprise appearance at a London nightclub’s strip show. She even jumped on stage to have a go on the strip pole herself, and fans have been reacting.

It all happened while she was in the audience at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven in London.

She was initially in a VIP area, watching the strippers, but she soon stunned the crowd by going up on stage in front of thousands of fans.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE is an English singer-songwriter. After graduating from the BRIT School in 2006, Adele signed a recording contract with XL Recordings. In 2007, she received the Brit Awards Critics’ Choice Award and won the BBC Sound of 2008 poll. Her debut album, 19, was released in 2008.

It is certified 8× platinum in the UK and triple platinum in the US. The album contains her first song, “Hometown Glory”, written when she was 16, which is based on her home suburb of West Norwood in London. An appearance she made on Saturday Night Live in late 2008 boosted her career in the US. At the 2009 Grammy Awards, Adele won the awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on 5 May 1988 in Tottenham, London, to an English mother, Penny Adkins, and a Welsh father, Marc Evans.

Evans left when Adele was two, leaving her mother to raise her. She began singing at the age of four and asserts that she became obsessed with voices.