Adeleke urged to reinstate Osun monarch, stop playing politics with Yoruba tradition

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has been called upon to as a matter of urgency reinstate three suspended monarchs in the state.

Adeleke was also advised to stop playing politics with the traditions of the Yoruba tradition.

This call was made by the World Institute of Peace, a civil society group based in Osun.

Infostride News recalled that upon inauguration in November 2022, Governor Ademola Adeleke signed an Executive Order putting a hold on the installation of the Owa of Igbajo, Akirun of Ikirun and Aree of Iree.

The three monarchs were appointed by his predecessor, former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the twilight of his administration in 2022.

The Adeleke administration alleged that the installation of the monarchs did not follow due process.

The group through a statement by its Executive Director, Lamina Omotoyosi on Friday described the action of the Osun State Governor as a misplacement of duty.

Omotoyosi also stressed that it is the role of the judiciary to nullify the installation process of a king.

“There are several cases of kingship tussle in court before Adeleke was sworn in as governor including that of his hometown, Timi of Ede who celebrated 15 years on the throne, Ataoja of Osogbo. No past governor in the state has ever dethroned or suspended a king due to the installation process. Adeleke should learn from history and let the judiciary decide.

“The governor ought to appeal to the aggrieved parties in the affected communities to allow court processes and beef up security apparatus in the areas and give warning to anyone who may want to cause trouble. Adeleke displayed executive power in the manner that his action can only be described as a sentiment.”

He noted that “Adeleke should simply know that those kings were installed within the context of the constitutional right of the former governor. He should stop playing politics with Yoruba tradition.

“The governor should allow for the reinstating of the monarchs concerned. Be it as it may, it is highly ridiculous for the government of Osun State, the cradle of Yoruba land, to interface with the construct of its traditional rulers.”