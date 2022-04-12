    Login
    Adeniye Griefs Over The Death Of Ologere of Ogere, Oba Oladele Ogunbade

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 House of Assembly aspirant, Ikenne State Constituency, Hon Dr Sulaiman Adeniye, has expressed grief over the death of His Royal Highness Oba Oladele Ogunbade, Agbejoye II, Ologere of Ogere Remo.

    Ologere of Ogere Remo, HRH Oba Oladele Ogunbade, Agbejoye II
    Adeniye said the demise of the revered traditional ruler at this time was indeed a great loss to the people of Ogere Remo and the entire Remoland.

    He expressed appreciation to the monarch over his peace building efforts amongst the indigenes and residents of the community throughout his rulership saying “his wise counsel and guidance will be sorely missed.”

    Hon Dr Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye
    He prayed Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest while asking the family members, sons and daughters of Ogere to accept the will of Allah as He giveth and taketh whenever He desires.

