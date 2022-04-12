Adeniye Griefs Over The Death Of Ologere of Ogere, Oba Oladele Ogunbade

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 House of Assembly aspirant, Ikenne State Constituency, Hon Dr Sulaiman Adeniye, has expressed grief over the death of His Royal Highness Oba Oladele Ogunbade, Agbejoye II, Ologere of Ogere Remo.

Adeniye said the demise of the revered traditional ruler at this time was indeed a great loss to the people of Ogere Remo and the entire Remoland.

He expressed appreciation to the monarch over his peace building efforts amongst the indigenes and residents of the community throughout his rulership saying “his wise counsel and guidance will be sorely missed.”

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest while asking the family members, sons and daughters of Ogere to accept the will of Allah as He giveth and taketh whenever He desires.