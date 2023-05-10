ADHD Made It Hard For Me To Read In Class – MI Abaga

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga and his wife, Eniola Mafe have come out to open up about their struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). They recently had their say during an interview on Aproko Doctor podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to them, the way they cope with ADHD is by building the habit of communicating and understanding, because the disorder actually affects your ability to gather thoughts.

MI added that it was really tough for him to read in class at one point, so he just focused on music.

Her words, “It’s not something you can just cut out. It’s actually who you are. It’s how you think, accept the world, rejection, and everything.”

“It was about realizing that all the things that didn’t seem to make sense about me… it affected me in school. My inability to gather thoughts.”

MI added, “For me, my childhood was just that I loved music. It was tough for me to read in class, probably because I wasn’t paying attention. If I was really interested in something like art, I would excel really well, while my schoolwork was suffering for it.”