AEA recommends entrepreneurship for economic growth

Acting Managing Director, Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), Shehu Abdulkadir has recognized entrepreneurship as the only dependable and reliable means for fostering social inclusion and improving the economic well-being of Nigerians.

Abdukadir who stated this Tuesday in Abuja during the launch of the AEA Fashion Hub in celebration of the International Women’s Day, disclosed that the agency is partnering with all stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem to deepen the impacts of various programmes and initiatives designed to support entrepreneurs to succeed

According to him, the AEA has initiated strategies to create more opportunities for women to achieve their full potential by creating fashion hubs in three Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) namely, Abaji, AMAC and Bwari.

Disclosing that the fashion sector in Nigeria estimated to be worth $4.5 million with an average growth rate of 17 percent, the AEA boss identified fashion as a vibrant and evolving sector, which has the capacity of addressing the multifaceted challenges faced in the country.

In his keynote address, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed a donation of 64 sets of sewing machines to the AEA last year for women empowerment, announced an additional 36 sets of sewing machines, to round up the number to 100.

According to Osinbajo the gesture was to assist with the training of indigent women within the FCT and to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians from poverty, within 10 years.