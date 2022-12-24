Affordable Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences for International Students

For those yearning to study abroad from 2023, there are affordable Bachelor’s Degree Programmes for International Students at the Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS).

Finland is the 8th most educated country in the world and has the best education system (leverageedu.com). As a former international student in two different Finnish universities for Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, I can attest to the standard of education in Finland and the potential opportunities inherent in studying in Finland. Although Finland has started charging tuition fees for international students, tuition fees are still affordable and comparatively competitive if early bird discounts and scholarships are considered. The average yearly tuition fee for a degree programme at the Finnish UAS is 6,200 euros, minimum 3,000 euros and a maximum of 11,500 euros. There are some programmes with tuition fees between 4,000 – 5,000 euros.

To make your decision easier, we have prepared a one-page PDF document showcasing all the universities of applied sciences intending to admit international students for their various programmes being delivered in the English language. The document below highlights the universities’ locations, tuition fees, early bird discounts, actual tuition fees after discounts, available scholarships for years 2 to 4, scholarship and early bird conditions, bachelor’s degree programmes in English, and relevant links to the programme details.

Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS) 2023 Admission Guides below:

Alternatively, you can download the document here: InfoStride News’ Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS) 2023 Admission Guides.

Suppose you are interested in studying in Finland. In that case, your preparation should start towards the joint application to higher education for degree programs in English, where studies begin in Autumn (August) 2023. You need to submit your application between 4 Jan 2023 at 8 am (UTC+2) and 18 Jan 2023 at 3 pm (UTC+2). So that you know, late applications are not considered.

The application will start on January 4th, 2023. Visit the link below for more information and application details.

LINK: Next joint application to higher education: 4 – 18 January 2023.

You can explore and share the opportunities with your contacts. If you need more guides, feel free to post in the comment section.