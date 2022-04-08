    Login
    Subscribe

    Agbani Darego, Husband Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Ex-Miss World, Agbani Darego and her husband, Ishaya Danjuma are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Agbani Darego
    Agbani Darego

    Taking to Instagram on Friday April 8, the mother of two boys posted rare photos from their wedding and captioned it, “+5.”

    See photos,

    Agbani Darego and her husband
    Agbani Darego and her husband
    Agbani Darego
    Agbani Darego

    Stunning.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply