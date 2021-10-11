Airport concession is good when done the right way.

The Chief Executive Officer, Aero Contractors, has said that the FG’s plan to concession four international airports in the country is good, urging that if done right, it will go a long way in improving Nigeria’s airport infrastructure.

Capt. Mahmood Abdullahi, Chief Executive Officer, Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria Limited, said this on Sunday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He urged that the concession should also ensure that the staff of the international airports are not deprived of the rightful benefits.

Actually, concession is good. But, just to do it right, I don’t think people will be talking about concession. To me, there is so much burden on the federal government. FG cannot do all these things.

“If we are talking about the roads, they have been taken care of by the federal government. I think it is time for federal government to start to concession these things.