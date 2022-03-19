All 52 Cases Against Matawalle Will Suffer Defeat – Zamfara APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has said the 52 cases filed in various courts of the federation against Governor Matawalle would not produce any beneficial result for his opponents as the cases would in no way affect his administration in the state.

Governor Matawalle’s group said the party’s constitution makes the governor, the leader of the party in the state.

The State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said Governor Mai Mala Buni at the time he convinced Matawalle to join the APC, made the right decision.

“The defection came to fruition in July of 2021 with lots of anger and negative criticisms from those who felt the party was their personal property and did everything in their strength to scuttle the Governor’s defection to the party which failed” he added.

“At the turn of events, however, and with Buni’s insistent declaration standing by the party’s constitution that Matawalle is the APC leader in the state by virtue of his occupying the exalted office of the Executive Governor, his acceptance to be in the APC has culminated into uniting members and returning the state to one big family under one political roof”

“Following the disintegration of the party just ahead of the 2019 elections which led to splinters and the formation of the G-8 group which fought the political arrangements and allocation of elective seats by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari”

“That crisis, however, led to complete loss of the party in that election, Governor Matawalle as the APC leader in the state immediately commenced mending the broken fences by meeting all key players including aggrieved members, a step which resolved over 90 per cent of the internal crisis hitherto rocking the party”

“This development was followed by negotiations, alignments and consensus enabling the party to gain more registered members in its revalidated list and very smooth, credible and acceptable congresses from the wards to the Local Governments up to the state levels”

According to him, the leaders of the party emerged with Tukur Umar Danfulani leading to a fully participatory State Working Committee that has been receiving the support and blessings of all stakeholders, leaders and supporters of the party within and outside the state, including the National Secretariat of the party.

Gusau maintained that while all the efforts were smoothly being carried out, both the opposition and groups within the APC who refused to revalidate their membership were busy filing 52 different court cases within and outside the state against the Governor who needed the time, space and peace of mind to focus on developing the state and its good supportive citizens.

“Matawalle has, however, been firmly standing his grounds to see that peace in particular returns to Zamfara State which in the past was seen as the most peaceful before the activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, arsonists and other criminalities”

“The criminals are now suffering counter-attacks by the military and other security operatives being supported by the Matawalle -led administration”

“In all the 52 court cases filed against Matawalle and with God, the people’s prayers and his good intentions for the state and the people, all the cases filed by the opposition party and some groups within APC would suffer defeat.