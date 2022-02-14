All The Big Men And Women In Nigeria Are Ritualists – Seun Kuti

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has come out to say that 99% of the wealth in Nigeria is made by sacrificing lives. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, all the big men and women on our continent are ritualists and Nigeria itself is a money ritual.

Seun added that Nigerian buildings collapsing and crushing children to death in school isn’t natural.

His words, “Nigeria itself is a money ritual.”

“99 percent of the wealth in the country is earned by sacrificing the lives and destinies of millions of Nigerians, that is the real money ritual!! You think say na ordinary eye dey make Dangote trailer no get brake? Then smash children to death? Abi na ordinary eye building dey take collapse crush children to death for school? All the lives Wey bad roads dey take? All the avoidable deaths in our hospital? Listen NIGERIA ITSELF IS A MONEY RITUAL! and all your big men and women are RITUALISTS abi na ordinary eye Hair dresser dey take turn Oil Mogul? Abeg make una shift.”

WOW.

Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti (born 11 January 1983), commonly known as Seun Kuti, is a Nigerian musician, singer and the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun leads his father’s former band Egypt 80.

Africa raised American rapper, Jidenna featured Seun in his sophomore album titled, ’85 to Africa’. He is featured in Calle 13’s song “Todo se mueve” (Everything Moves), on their 2010 album Entren los que quieran.

In 2018, Black Times, by Seun Kuti was nominated for the Grammys, under the World Music Category. This makes Seun the second child of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti to be considered for this award, as his elder brother, Femi Kuti has been previously nominated in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013 without a win.

In June 2019, Kuti was featured in the Visual Collaborative electronic catalogue, under the Polaris series, he was interviewed on Pan-African awareness, his country and music.