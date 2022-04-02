Allow God To Carry You While You Mourn – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has come out to share how he was able to overcome his grief over the death of his son. He recently had his say while speaking to his congregation, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he was in deep sorrow when he lost his son but he received a text from one of his daughters that suddenly made him feel better.

Pastor Adeboye added that she simply asked him to allow God to carry him and he did just that because God is a carrier who carries the burden, sorrow and problems of his children.

His words, “When I lost my son last year, then I was deeply in sorrow, I got a text from one of my daughters that suddenly turned the tide.”

What she wrote was simply this: “Daddy, let God carry you.”

WOW.