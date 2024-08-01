America Deserves Better Than Donald Trump – Kamala Harris

US Vice President, Kamala Harris has come out to respond directly to Donald Trump after he mocked her heritage. Recall that Trump had claimed the vice-president had only emphasized her Asian-American heritage until recently when she became a black person.

He said, “I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black.

So I don’t know – Is she Indian? Or is she black?”

Reacting, Harris said, “It was the same old show. The divisiveness and the disrespect.

And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us; they are an essential source of our strength.”

WOW.

Kamala Devi Harris, born October 20, 1964) is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current vice president of the United States since 2021, under President Joe Biden. She is the first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as the first African American and first South Asian American vice president.

A member of the Democratic Party, she served as a U.S. senator from California from 2017 to 2021, and earlier as the attorney general of California.

Following the withdrawal of Joe Biden from the presidential race, Harris is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris met her future husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, through a mutual friend who set up Harris and Emhoff on a blind date in 2013. Emhoff, who was born in a Jewish family, was an entertainment lawyer who became partner-in-charge at Venable LLP’s Los Angeles office.