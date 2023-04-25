America Might Host UCL Games Soon – UEFA

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin has come out to say that Champions League games could be staged on American soil at some stage. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very possible that the USA will be hosting the UCL in the nearest future because discussions are already ongoing to make it a reality.

Ceferin added that football is very popular in the United States, therefore it will be only fair for that to happen.

His words, “It is possible (Champions League could be in the US). We started to discuss about that, but then one year it is the World Cup, 2024 is Euro, this year is Istanbul, ’24 in London, ’25 in Munich. And after that let’s see. It’s possible, it’s possible. Football is extremely popular in United States these days. Americans are willing to pay this amount (gestures high with hand) for the best and nothing for the less. So they will follow European football as basketball lovers in Europe follow NBA.”