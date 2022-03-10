Amid MUFC Links, I Feel Settled At Southampton – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl has come out to say that he will listen to his stomach when it comes to future coaching opportunities. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has everything he needs at Southampton, including a fantastic team to work with and an unbelievably good atmosphere in the club.

Ralph added that he and his wife love it at the club because the people are friendly and welcoming.

His words, “When this question comes up, I will listen to my stomach and say, ‘what is for the best?'”

“I can guarantee that in the past that has never proved me wrong and was always the right decision. There are not a lot of scenarios where I can imagine I go from here.”

“I have here everything I need as a manager. I have a fantastic team to work with, an unbelievably good atmosphere in the club, and everybody is backing and supporting me.”

“To enjoy it when things are coming together and everything is working fine is the best position to be in as a manager.”

“Me and my wife love it here. We love the people, they are so nice and friendly.”

“Everywhere I go, even when we did not have good games, they are unbelievable. I cannot imagine having a better job.”