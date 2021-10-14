Anambra Election: Don’t Allow Political Lightning Strike You Twice – HURIWA Sends Message To Voters

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has charged residents of Anambra State to ensure the right choices in the forthcoming governorship election.

In a statement on Thursday, the rights group challenged the people of the state to safeguard their votes by ensuring that their votes count if they hope to have good governance from November.

“We believe that the voters won’t let the political lightning strike them twice devastatingly” the rights group said, just as it accused the governor of Anambra State of ”alleged collusion with the Presidency to probably allow the Independent National Electoral Commission to once more railroad the desperate All Progressives Congress into power in Anambra State going by the massive scale of subterranean programmes by the All Progressives Congress to steal the votes in the coming election”.

HURIWA pointed out that, “although the All Progressives Grand Alliance has a sound candidate for the poll, the infighting within the party and the alleged sellout by the party to the Presidency may sabotage his chances, therefore, HURIWA has stated that the voters have the opportunity of their lifetime to elect an astute, young pro-democracy activist and a Cultural activist who is passionate about Igbo cultural, economic and political advancement in the person of the erstwhile Chief executive officer of the most prosperous hotel group in Nigeria- TRANSCORP HILTON – MR. VALENTINE OZIGBO of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We have perused the blueprints of all the candidates and found the developmental framework put forward by Valentine Ozigbo and that of Charles Soludo to be very articulate but the voters need to make a clean sweep from the past by electing a totally NEW BREED YOUNG POLITICIAN WITH NO BAGGAGE but only sustainable and enduring plans to expand the horizons of industrialisation of Anambra State.

The rights group also tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct free, fair, transparent and trustworthy election in the state to avoid, “throwing the South East of Nigeria into the uncontrollable spin-off of upheavals because, how well the Anambra State governorship election is conducted will determine the political, economic and futuristic health and well being of the Igbo speaking people all around the World.

“It is heartwarming that the Anambra State has some of the finest statesmen, industrialists, job creators, wealth creators and astute God-fearing persons running for the office of the Governor of Anambra State in a few days time” just as the Rights group said it ”is disappointing that the All Progressives Congress has consistently manifested a frightening proportion of desperation and political avarice to grab the office of governor of Anambra State by hook and crook.

The rights group also tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to play the role of a “Statesman like he did when Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Congress won a second term and avoid the temptation of manipulating the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria to steal the votes of the People of Anambra State and be donated to the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.