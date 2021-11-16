Anambra Election: MASSOB Warns Ubah, Ozigbo, Others Against Challenging Soludo’s Victory In Court

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has tasked the governorship candidates of the various political parties that participated in the just-concluded Anambra state election, to desist from challenging in court the victory of the new governor elect, Prof. Charles Soludo, who contested under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

The leadership of the group made this known in a statement signed by the National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel and forwarded to the media on Tuesday.

MASSOB further urged the governorship candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Andy Ubah and Mr. Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and others to partner the new governor-elect, Prof. Soludo to empower youths and possibly reduce unemployment in Anambra state.

The statement reads in part: “Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, congratulates Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra State Governor-elect for his victory at the just concluded poll.

“We commend the people and other residents of Anambra State for adhering to our directives that the election will hold without dangers of fear or threat of lives, they defied all threats by coming out to vote.

“MASSOB wishes to thank all our members in Anambra State who participated in the election. We also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for heeding to our encouragement and directives in conducting the governorship election in Anambra state.

“MASSOB has maintained that any projects or programs that will benefit Ndigbo and Biafra people, we will always give our support in order to achieve that project.

“MASSOB wishes to advise other contestants that lose in the Anambra State governorship election to think twice before approaching court litigations. They should know that their lawyers will always give them hope of winning their case through court because of their personal and monetary interest.

“MASSOB advised the political gladiators that contested at the just concluded poll in Anambra State to empower and establish the unemployed youths of their towns,” the group stated.