Anambra Guber: Police Committed To Securing Electoral Processes, Others – IGP Usman Baba

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has assured of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, to securing electoral processes, protection of personnel, critical national infrastructure and materials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the November 6, 2021, governorship election in Anambra State.

Baba gave the assurance during a strategic meeting with Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadrons on Wednesday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba.

He said the meeting was part of efforts to specifically contain the activities of criminal elements in the south-east and particularly guarantee a safe and secure environment for the elections.

The statement read in part, “The IGP further stated that the leadership of the Force has commenced the reorganisation, re-equipping, training and re-orientation of the PMF with the goal of strengthening its operational capacity and re-situating the unit to accomplish the task of confronting violent crimes in the country.

“The IGP charged the Squadron Commanders to upscale their supervisory roles to ensure their personnel demonstrate a high level of professionalism, firmness, courage and respect for human rights while carrying out their duties.

“The IGP noted that the Nigeria Police Force in the coming days will be implementing a robust national security action plan to refocus the internal security dynamics of the country in addition to securing the electoral processes in the Anambra state governorship election, including the protection of personnel and materials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and critical national infrastructure.”

The statement added, “The IGP noted that the Police Mobile Force, will, as usual, form a critical component of the operational plan, to deter any subversive elements that could threaten or disrupt the smooth conduct of the election.

“The IGP reiterated that the Force will continue to do all within its powers to combat all forms of criminality and violent crimes including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and violent extremism, amongst others, across the country.”