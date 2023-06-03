    Login
    Subscribe

    Angelina Jolie Got Vindictive After Our Divorce – Brad Pitt

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt has come out to say that his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie secretly plotted to sell her share of their French estate, Château Miraval. He recently revealed that she did that to get back at him amid their bitter custody battle, and fans have been reacting.

    Brad Pitt
    Brad Pitt

    According to him, his vindictive ex actually went as far as collaborating in secret with Yuri Shefler, who also owns Stoli Group, to ensure he would be kept in the dark about the whole thing.

    Brad added that he believes Jolie specifically chose Shefler because she knew it would be bad for business given his ties to Vladimir Putin.

    WOW.

    See also  Kanye West Debuts Blonde Hair

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply