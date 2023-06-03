Angelina Jolie Got Vindictive After Our Divorce – Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt has come out to say that his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie secretly plotted to sell her share of their French estate, Château Miraval. He recently revealed that she did that to get back at him amid their bitter custody battle, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his vindictive ex actually went as far as collaborating in secret with Yuri Shefler, who also owns Stoli Group, to ensure he would be kept in the dark about the whole thing.

Brad added that he believes Jolie specifically chose Shefler because she knew it would be bad for business given his ties to Vladimir Putin.

