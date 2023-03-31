Another Adamawa APC bigwig suspended by ward executives

The All Progressives Congress (APC) executives of Ketembere Ward in Shelleng Local Government Area of Adamawa State have suspended one of their prominent members, Senator Ahmed Hassan Barata.

Ahmed Barata currently holds the strategic position of director general (DG) of the campaign of APC governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani.

The APC Ketembere Ward Executives said they suspended Barata over anti-party activities.

Barata’s suspension was contained in a letter made available to newsmen in Yola on Friday, as addressed to Barata and copied to APC Chairman Shelleng local government Area.

The letter passed to newsmen was accompanied by a list of the 27 executives who signed Barata’s suspension, including the ward chairman, Iliyasu Mohammed.

The letter titled, “Suspension From Being a Member of All Progressives Congress APC,” was signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the party alongside all other members of the executives of the ward.

According to them, the resolution to suspend Barata was arrived at during a meeting of the ward executives held on March 27, 2023, in Ketembere

“With due regard to all relevant sections of article 21 of the All Progressives Congress constitution 2022 as amended which as well empowers the ward executive committee to take disciplinary measures against any erring members irrespective of his or her status, we the Exco members of this ward, therefore, have resolved in our 27 March 2023 meeting to suspend you.”

The executives said Barata Barata was involved in “Anti Party activities during the 18 March Governorship and House of Assembly Election, and that he was a “principal actor in causing a crisis at polling units between agents sent by the party and those sent during the 18 March Governorship and House of Assembly Election.”

InfoStride News reports that Barata would be at least the fourth prominent Adamawa APC member to be suspended by Ward executives in the past couple of months.

Binani herself, the party’s National Vice Chairman (North East) Mustapha Salihu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Senator Ishaku Abbo who represents Adamawa North District in the National Assembly have been similarly treated recently.