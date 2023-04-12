Antony Must Improve His Output – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to challenge Antony to improve his output on the pitch. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that the Brazilian winger has the potential to kill opponents, so he has to focus on scoring more goals and assisting more during games.

Erik added that Antony has scored very important goals for his team this season, and he only has to do it often.

His words, “Of course we expect [more] from front line players, they are not only a threat but also they have effect in the final third and he has to work on that but he is a young player,”

“You mention he is not scoring in the Premier League but he did against [Real] Betis, a really important goal after half-time and against Barcelona, the winner, you can’t say they are not big games. If you can do it in such games you can also do it in Premier League games but like many more players you have to step up and we have to step up as well and win games together.”

“That is my experience with him, he is a fighter and he likes challenges and with him teams are winning,”

“That is why he is in the Selecao [Brazil team] and selected in the starting 11. He is a very young player, he can kill opponents, we saw on Saturday against Everton the manager brings at half-time another left-back [taking off Ben Godfrey] because he is killing the player.”