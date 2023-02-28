Any Competent Court Will Cancel INEC’s Election – Ugezu Ugezu

Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu has come out to blast the Independent National Electoral Commission and its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu. He recently shared a video where the electoral commission’s chairman promised Nigerians that they won’t undermine themselves in the 2023 election by not sharing polling unit results in real time, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, INEC’s decision to use the manual collation of election results enhanced rigging massively, and any competent court can cancel the whole process.

His words, “Apparently as far back as Nov 2022 someone leaked info that Mr Yakubu and his bullion van merchandise already had plans to rig by not uploading polling unit level results in real time. He came out to blatantly deny it, and that’s exactly what we are witnessing now.

On INEC refusing to upload the results REALTIME, but resorted to the old analogue way that enhanced rigging, any competent court can cancel the whole process.

INEC is a joke.”

WOW.

