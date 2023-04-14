Any Slip-Up Henceforth Will Hand Arsenal The EPL Title – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to warn his players that they cannot afford to drop points against Leicester if they want to catch Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, now is the time for his team to be at its best, and any little slip-up will hand the title race back in Arsenal’s favour.

Pep added that the reality is that City is still 6 points behind because there no guarantees that his players will win the games ahead.

His words, “The only impact I believe is the fact that everyone knows that if we lose it is over. It is the best way to compete. This is when you have the best,”

“I have doubts that experience. I need more years like [Roy] Hodgson. The reality is we are six points behind no guarantee we will win the games ahead. There is no team better than Brighton in modern football. Arsenal is no guarantee. We need to win our games, that is the reality. At the end of the games we will see the reality.”

“Everyone knows if we lose those games we will not win the title that is why our intentions and details are higher. It is the same tomorrow, if we lose the game we will not be champions,” Guardiola added. “If we win we could still be there because we cannot forget we are six points behind Arsenal a team that has dropped few points throughout the season and play one game a week with a lot of time to recover, analyse. It will be difficult to win and drop points, that is why we have to be there as much as possible.”