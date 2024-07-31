Anything Can Happen With Gallagher This Transfer Window – Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca has come out to open up on Conor Gallagher’s future. This is coming amid interest from Atletico Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Gallagher should be back with the team at Cobham very soon, and every discussion about his future will happen when that time comes.

Maresca added that anything can happen for a lot of Chelsea players this transfer window, including Conor.

His words, “Conor will be back with us at Cobham. He will be there in the next few days. When the window is open anything can happen, not only for Conor.”

WOW.

Chelsea Football Club is an English professional football club based in Fulham, West London. Founded in 1905, they play their home games at Stamford Bridge.

The club competes in the Premier League, the top division of English football. They won their first major honour, the League championship, in 1955. The club won the FA Cup for the first time in 1970, their first European honour, the Cup Winners’ Cup, in 1971, and became the third English club to win the Club World Cup in 2022.

On 7 May 2022, Chelsea confirmed that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, to acquire the club. The group was later known as BlueCo.

The UK government approved the £4.25bn takeover, ending Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of the club. Bruce Buck, who served as chairman since 2003, was replaced by Boehly, while long-serving club director and de facto sporting director Marina Granovskaia left, as did Petr Čech from the role of technical and performance advisor.