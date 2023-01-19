APC berates Ikpeazu for allegedly campaigning with FG’s school feeding program

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has slammed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for alleged resort to falsehoods in an attempt to lure the electorates to vote him into National Assembly.

The party leadership frowned at Ikpeazu’s latest use of free school feeding programmes initiated and implemented by the APC-controlled federal government as a strategy to garner undeserving support and votes of Abia people to become a Senator in Nigeria.

Offor Okorie, the APC Publicity Secretary in Abia gave the knocks while addressing journalists in Umuahia on Wednesday.

He insisted that it amounts to a big shame for the governor to lay claims to the federal project during his recent campaign tours to local government areas in the Abia south senatorial zone and also cautioned Ikpeazu to refrain from crediting himself the FG-sponsored program.

“We advise the state governor to use one of his unforeseen paperwork named as legacy projects to campaigns in Abia south senatorial district.”

Okorie claimed that Governor Ikpeazu and the Peoples Democratic Party government failed to justify the mandate entrusted to them by the people of the state and challenged the Abia Governor to point out any tangible and impactful legacy project his administration has embarked upon that will compel Abia electorates to vote for him to be elected as a Senator.

He alleged that Ikpeazu was unfit to further hold onto the people’s mandate as he has proven himself to be a monumental failure to the state and Abia South Senatorial zone.

He said, “I am appealing to the good people of Abia south zone not to vote in Governor Ikpeazu into the senate. He has nothing to offer, rather, if voted into the senate, he will just sit inside the upper legislative chamber aloof and listen to deliberations without nothing to contribute”.