APC Chairman Warns Ayade’s Appointees To Join Party Or Risk Sack From Office

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State, Alphonsus Eba has called on Governor Ben Ayade’s appointees to immediately register with the party or be shown the way out next year.

He said the party was abiding with her constitution article 9 subsection 2 and gave a deadline of December 31st 2021 for those that have not yet decamped to do so.

Eba said the party constitution cautions them against accepting appointments in opposition parties while non-members of the party are not welcome to hold appointments or engagements.

Ebah addressed members of the NUJ at its press centre on preparations for the 2023 general election.

“We cannot work while others eat. APC Constitution Article 9 subsection 2 cautions members of APC against accepting offers from the opposition and likewise, we would guard against non-members of our party from holding appointments in our government.

“Therefore, from 1st January 2022 all appointees of Gov Ayade, numbering well over 7000 who have not or refused to register with our party, APC, must be shown the way out. The state accountant general will be advised to comply immediately.

“They must give way to our 500 members that suffered for us to come up.

“They have up to December 31st to register or consider themselves sacked.

“We shall have to accommodate older members of the party that we, from the former PDP came to meet. We share appointments 50-50 between the older and we, the new members for the sake of unity.”

He also disclosed that a former key member of PDP, Architect Bassey Ndem would be formally unveiled on Thursday.