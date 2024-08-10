APC Challenges Claims of Debt Reduction by Delta State Government

The recent announcement by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration that Delta State’s debt burden has been reduced by over 40 per cent has sparked significant controversy.

Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, the Executive Assistant to Governor Oborevwori on Communications, claimed during a radio programme in Lagos that the administration had slashed the state’s debt by more than N180 billion and saved over N205 billion through effective financial management.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed these claims as misleading and intended to deceive the people of Delta State.

The APC’s Delta State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, condemned the assertions in a statement issued over the weekend, labelling them as “a pack of lies” designed to placate an increasingly sceptical public.

Titled “Delta State: A Tale of Misgovernance and Deceit,” Onojeghuo’s statement refuted the government’s claims, arguing that the assertion of reducing the state’s debt from over N500 billion to approximately N370 billion is highly misleading.

He suggested that these figures do not reflect the true financial situation of the state.

Onojeghuo pointed out that Delta State has historically received substantial Federal Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC) funds and internally generated revenue (IGR) but has little to show for it over the past two decades under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

He attributed the state’s current financial difficulties to the previous administration led by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who, according to Onojeghuo, left a legacy of questionable financial practices.

The statement further accused Dr. Okowa’s administration of accumulating massive debts through dubious loans, which were allegedly approved by the State House of Assembly when Sheriff Oborevwori was Speaker.

Onojeghuo claimed that these loans, some from a bank in which Oborevwori was alleged to have vested interests, were used for personal ambitions rather than for the state’s development.

He alleged that much of this borrowed money was misappropriated for Okowa’s failed presidential bid and for facilitating Oborevwori’s succession.

Onojeghuo also disputed the state government’s debt reduction claims, explaining that a significant portion of the state’s federal revenue is directly debited to service existing debts through irrevocable standing payment orders.

This arrangement, he argued, leaves the state with minimal funds for capital projects.

According to Onojeghuo, Delta State now ranks among the least developed states in terms of infrastructure, with ongoing projects limited primarily to the Effurun and Enerhen flyovers, and little else of note.

The statement further highlighted that funds from the 13% derivation payments from former President Muhammadu Buhari had seemingly vanished without substantial improvements in the state’s infrastructure.

In contrast, Onojeghuo praised former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for his substantial investments in infrastructure, noting that Delta State’s roads are in disrepair and have become hotspots for criminal activity, including kidnappings.

The APC also criticised the current administration for its alleged neglect of pensioners, many of whom are reportedly owed significant arrears and are living in extreme poverty.

The statement accused Governor Oborevwori’s administration of failing to address the humanitarian crisis faced by pensioners and instead engaging in “propaganda economics” to create a false impression of progress.

Onojeghuo called for a reassessment of the state’s financial management and urged the governor to take responsibility for the state’s dire economic conditions.

He concluded by demanding concrete actions to alleviate the suffering of Delta State’s residents and to address the state’s severe infrastructure and financial issues.

In summary, the APC’s rebuttal presents a stark contrast to the state government’s claims of fiscal responsibility, highlighting ongoing concerns about financial management, infrastructure development, and the welfare of Delta State’s citizens.