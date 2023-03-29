APC congratulates House of Assembly members elect in Delta

The All Progressives Congress in Delta State says the race to recover its stolen mandate from political marauders is earnestly being pursued with all manner of vigour, due diligence and resolute determination.

The Party said its governorship candidate in the election, Ovie Omo-Agege is equally suited for the task of rescuing Delta State from desperate and despicable political jobbers.

It congratulated the House of Assembly members-elect who won on the platform of the Party as they received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Asaba.

The APC called for calm and total support from all members and urged them to remain focused and avoid unnecessary provocations and divisive tendencies that may be inimical to the unity of the party in its trying times

The State Chairman of the APC, Omeni Sobotie congratulated the winners and enjoined them to be worthy ambassadors of the party on every given occasion.

The APC also assured its members’ elect of its full cooperation and support at all times.