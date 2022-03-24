    Login
    APC Convention: We're Working To Get Acceptable Consensus Candidate – Gov Sule

    Ahead of Saturday’s national convention, Governor Abudulahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, leadership is still working on getting an acceptable consensus candidate as first option.

    Governor Abudulahi Sule of Nasarawa State
    Sule said the consensus was to ensure a peaceful and rancor-free national convention.

    The Chairman of the APC Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, disclosed this at a press conference at the party’s national secretariat on Friday, NAN reports.

    According to Sule: “Before we go into the convention, our first choice is always consensus, and we are still on that first choice.

    “However, democracy demands, even our party’s constitution and the constitution of Nigeria demands that if that doesn’t work, we’ll go ahead and look at the other options.

    “But right now, that remains our option, number one.”

