APC Crisis: CECPC Passes Vote Of No Confidence On Akpanudoedehe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has passed a vote of no confidence on its Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe.

This is contained in a letter dated March 8 and made available on Thursday in Abuja, NAN reports.

The letter was jointly signed by Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Sen. Abba Ali, Mr David Lyon, Mr Akinremi Olaide, Mrs Stella Okotete and Mr Ismaeel Ahmed.

“We members of the APC CECPC as duly constituted on June 25, 2020, by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party and sitting in our regular meeting on March 8, hereby unanimously resolved and adopted a motion of vote of no confidence on the secretary of the committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe,” it said.