APC holds direct governorship Primary in KogiPublished

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress, (APC), members will today, Friday, file out to elect the party’s governorship flagbearer through a direct primary.

Addressing the members of the party at a stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, the Chairman Congress Committee and Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Matawalle said only up-to-date financial members whose names are on the register will be allowed to vote.

Those to slug it out at the primary election are Barr. Salami Ozigi Deedat, Hon. Usman Ododo, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, Sen. Smart Adeyemi and Prof. Stephen Ocheni. They are the major contenders.

Recalled that the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja on Thursday withdrew from the Kogi State Governorship race.

The former Accountant General, Jibrin Momoh, and Asiru Idris, former Commissioner For Finance, Budget and Economic Planning also withdrew from the race.

Banji jimoh, Muhammad Jamiu Asuku, Friday Idachaba and Hajia Halima Alfa have also withdrawn from the race.

Their withdrawal was announced by the Chief Returning Officer for the APC Governorship Primary, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.