APC Katsina guber candidate Dikko flags off campaign, promises diligent service

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda has pledged to serve the state diligently if elected as the state governor in 2023.

The former SMEDAN boss made the pledge at the party’s official campaign flag-off held at Faskari LGA, one of the terrorists’ strongholds in the state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd who defied the bandits lurking in the Faskari area to show their solidarity for the APC campaign team, Dikko said: “Katsina under my watch, we will not shortchange anyone nor allow anyone to shortchange you; I will serve you diligently by the grace of God.”

On his part, the Director General of the State Campaign Council, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, appreciated the APC supporters that greeted the event, noting that they will not be disappointed by the Dikko-Jobe ticket if they win in 2023.

The erstwhile FMBN boss further called on party supporters in the state to ensure that they vote for all the party’s flagbearers in the state.

According to Dangiwa: “The Dikko-Jobe ticket is the best thing that will happen to Katsina State in the 2023 general election.”

He assured that the state will witness unprecedented transformation under their watch compared to other candidates seeking the governorship ticket in the state.

One of the high points of the well-attended event was the presentation of the party’s flag to all the candidates for the 2023 election by Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari.