APC Most Corrupt Party, Never Prepared To Lead Nigeria – Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress was never prepared to lead the nation when it took over power in 2015.

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections made the assertion on Saturday during the national convention of the party in Abuja.

According to Atiku, the responsibility of restoring the glory of Nigeria is bestowed on the PDP, adding that the victory of the party is the victory of Nigerians.

The former VP who believes that the country is currently at a critical juncture, called on all politicians to work together to return Nigerians to the part of growth and development.

He said, “The APC has proven itself to be unequipped to lead the nation. They have shown themselves to be corrupt, in fact, the most corrupt, sectional and divisive party that was never prepared to lead this country. If we had the idea of what it took to lead a diverse, multiethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria.

“The responsibility, therefore, is for us to arrest the downward spiral of the Nigerian nation and save the country from even greater calamities. This is our collective responsibility.”

“We must set aside our differences. We must bring forth our brightest lights and position ourselves to rescue, restore and rebuild the foundation.”