APC National Convention: Uzodinma Gets New Appointment

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has been appointed Head of the Technical Committee for Saturday’s national convention of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodinma’s appointment was contained in a letter addressed to him by the Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.

While congratulating Uzodimma on the appointment, Buni said that his committee would be responsible for the smooth conduct of the convention.

The appointment was made public by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Ogubundu Nwadike, NAN reports.

“You have been selected as Chairman of the Technical Committee because of your track records of service and commitment to the party.

“Your selection is in consideration of your track record of integrity and firm commitment to the ideals and development of our great party.”

