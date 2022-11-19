APC will retain presidency, win Sokoto, all North-West States – Lukman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Chairman, North-West zone, Dr Salihu Mohammed Lukman has assured that the party will retain the presidency, win the six North-west States and reclaim Sokoto State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in next year’s elections.

Speaking with newsmen after meeting with the APC State chairmen in the zone on Friday, he revealed that every preparation to flag-off its campaign has been put in place.

According to him, North-west zone is set to give APC the highest votes and lead it to victory in all the elections in the country.

The former Director-General of Progressives Governors’ Forum, who led the State party chairmen to the North-west zonal presidential campaign secretariat in Kaduna, explained that the objective of the meeting was to begin to plan for the campaign in North-west for the presidential and other levels of elective positions.

He noted that the North-west zone remains the backbone of the party, stressing that they took report of their readiness at each State and reviewed the development at the national level and are optimistic that APC will sweep the polls in the North-west zone.

According to him, “The APC presidential campaign in North-west zone will commence from Kaduna on December 12th, we have agreed to make some recommendations to the presidential campaign council on what needs to be done.

“Stakeholders’ meeting of the zone should properly plan on the take-off of the campaign in the North-west. We have secured a presidential campaign office for the zone along Independence Way. It should be ready within one week.”