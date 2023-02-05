APC’s disorganisation may help Atiku win presidential election – Adeyanju

With 20 days to the 2023 elections, there are insinuations that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar might win the poll.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, said the disorganisation within the APC might lead to Atiku’s victory.

Lately, there have been claims of crisis within APC following remarks by the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu had accused some people in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of attempting to sabotage his ambition.

In some of his campaign rallies, Tinubu said the naira policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and fuel scarcity was aimed at sabotaging his campaign.

But, despite his remarks, Buhari had vowed to campaign for Tinubu while urging Nigerians to vote for him.

However, Adeyanju tweeted: “Atiku might just win this election with all the disorganization in APC but my prediction is still a Tinubu win because the opposition is also fragmented into 4 parts.”

Adeyanju also noted that Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi is out of the race to win the February election.

He explained that Obi’s failure to form an alliance with his counterpart from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the North would work against him.

“Peter Obi is clearly not even in the race. He is only running against PDP Atiku and the other opposition parties and you will see this in about 2 weeks after the election.

“If he had gotten Kwankwaso the joker and some major northern alliances, the case would have been different,” he added.