APC’s Lukman Calls for Mobilization to Dislodge Party in 2027

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, the former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on opposition parties and critical stakeholders across the country to mobilize Nigerians towards removing the APC from power in 2027.

In a statement on Saturday, Lukman, who previously served as the Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), emphasized that dislodging the APC is essential to addressing the numerous challenges facing Nigeria.

He asserted that defeating the APC in 2027 is achievable if opposition parties and Nigerians unite, drawing a parallel to the unity that succeeded in pushing the military back to the barracks.

“Nigerians are groaning over the spate of killings, kidnappings for ransom, food crisis, hike in electricity tariff, and high cost of transportation, goods, and services in the country occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the APC-led government,” Lukman said.

“Patriotic Nigerians and democrats must resume the business of national mobilization to produce an alternative democratic platform to APC and all the charades of registered political parties.

We must summon the courage and believe in the power of possibility.”

“Just like we succeeded in pushing the military back to the barracks and defeating the PDP in 2015, it is possible to create a politically viable and truly popular democratic alternative platform that can put the APC in its rightful place and overcome the current extreme right-wing adventurously unplanned leadership of President Asiwaju Tinubu.”

“Nigerians must be mobilized to rise above dishonest politicians who only manipulate their way to power and reduce citizens to the status of conquered people.

Democracy will be worthless if the result is only to elect civilian overlords.”

Lukman criticized the APC for abandoning its vision, reducing it to a mere platform for winning elections.

He called for the creation of a new, democratically viable alternative that could address the country’s pressing issues.