APGA Alleges Plot to Undermine Party in Upcoming Anambra LG Elections

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), under the leadership of Edozie Njoku, has raised serious concerns about an alleged scheme by the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to marginalise the party in the forthcoming local government elections.

The party claims that efforts are being made to obstruct its participation in the polls, an action it vows to resist with all its might.

Over the weekend, Okoro Chinedum Benedict, the National Administrative Secretary of APGA, was in Anambra State, where he addressed the media on the issue.

Benedict alleged that thugs have been deployed to harass both state and national APGA officers during meetings scheduled for party leaderships as they prepare for the local council elections.

According to him, these intimidatory tactics are aimed at preventing APGA from fielding candidates in the crucial local government polls.

During the press briefing, Benedict conveyed the concerns of the party’s leadership, stating, “Chief Edozie Njoku mandated this delegation of the National Working Committee (NWC) to inform you of his continued support and confidence in this special committee led by APGA National Secretary, Alhaji Muhyideen Imam.”

He further revealed that APGA had officially notified the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) on August 7, 2024, about the recent judicial developments.

According to Benedict, “On August 7, 2024, our party wrote to ANSIEC, notifying them that INEC, in total obedience to the two Court of Appeal judgments, has recognized Chief Edozie Njoku and other executives elected at the Owerri Convention of May 31, 2019, as the authentic and rightful executives of APGA.”

This correspondence also introduced Hon. Chief Ikechukwu Hillary Ejesieme as the Acting Chairman of APGA in Anambra State and Hon. Sams Mogbo as the Acting Secretary.

The party requested that ANSIEC acknowledge these representatives in all official communications and preparations regarding the local government elections.

However, despite receiving this notification, APGA claims that its officials have been systematically denied access to venues for crucial meetings needed to plan for the upcoming elections.

This obstruction, according to the party, is a deliberate attempt to stifle its operations and prevent it from participating fully in the democratic process.

Benedict didn’t mince words in accusing Governor Soludo of being behind these efforts.

He remarked, “It has become obvious to even the blind that despite the olive branch and reconciliatory overtures by the Chief Edozie Njoku-led APGA NWC, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has continued to engage in morbid machinations to diminish APGA just to stop the party under Chief Njoku from fielding candidates in the forthcoming LGA elections in Anambra State.”

The party is adamant that it will not stand idly by while its rights and the rights of its members are trampled upon.

Benedict vowed that APGA would fight any attempts to disenfranchise the party, echoing the determination that saw the party through a five-year battle to regain its footing under Njoku’s leadership.

He stated, “We will not allow anyone to deny the long-suffering people in the hinterlands the benefits and good intentions of this brand new APGA.”

APGA’s allegations have raised tensions ahead of the local government elections in Anambra State.

The party’s claim of being systematically targeted by the state government adds a new layer of controversy to what is already expected to be a highly competitive and closely watched electoral process.

With accusations of political machinations flying, the stage is set for a potentially contentious run-up to the elections.

The coming weeks will likely see increased scrutiny on the actions of both ANSIEC and the state government, as observers and stakeholders keep a close eye on how the situation unfolds.

APGA’s insistence on participating fully in the elections, coupled with its readiness to resist any attempts to block its involvement, suggests that the party is gearing up for a significant political showdown in Anambra State.

The question remains whether these tensions will lead to a fair and peaceful electoral process or if they will escalate into further conflict.