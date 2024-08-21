APGA National Chairman, Njoku, Pledges Party Reformation Amidst Internal Struggles

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku, has committed himself to revitalising the party despite facing significant challenges, particularly from within the party’s leadership in Anambra State.

Njoku, who has been affirmed as the legitimate National Chairman by the Supreme Court and recognised by both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), continues to encounter resistance from Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, who has refused to acknowledge his leadership.

Addressing members of the press in Abuja on Wednesday, Njoku expressed his determination to steer APGA towards a stronger future, especially as the party prepares for the upcoming local government elections across Nigeria.

He praised the judiciary for its unwavering commitment to upholding internal democracy within political parties, which he described as crucial for the integrity of the political process.

Njoku also extended his gratitude to INEC for its courage in officially recognising his leadership, a move that he sees as a step towards restoring confidence among party members and ensuring the party’s future success.

Njoku highlighted the efforts of the newly recognised National Working Committee (NWC) and the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, who, within a month of gaining INEC’s recognition, have toured 22 states to reconcile aggrieved members and rally them back into the fold.

He emphasised the importance of unity within the party and urged all members to align with the principles of the “rebirthed” APGA, which aims to offer a fresh and dynamic approach to governance and political participation.

In a display of solidarity, Njoku commended APGA members in Anambra State who have faced adversity at the hands of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC).

He praised their resilience, particularly in the face of recent challenges such as being barred from a stakeholders’ meeting organised by ANSIEC on August 15, 2024.

Njoku assured them that the NWC would take all necessary legal actions to ensure that their rights are protected and that they are not unjustly excluded from the political process.

Njoku expressed his concerns over recent amendments made by the Anambra State House of Assembly to the law establishing ANSIEC, which he believes were designed to prevent APGA from fielding legitimate candidates in the upcoming local government elections.

He described these actions as unprecedented and vowed to fight against any attempts to undermine the party’s rightful participation in the elections.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by APGA members in other states, particularly in Ebonyi State, where recent local government elections saw less than satisfactory participation by the party, Njoku offered his apologies.

He attributed these shortcomings to the previous leadership’s lack of commitment and assured members that such failures would not be repeated.

Njoku promised that APGA would be firmly established in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in the shortest possible time, regardless of the challenges and sacrifices required.

Furthermore, Njoku called on APGA members in states where the State Independent Electoral Commissions have yet to recognise the party’s candidates to remain steadfast.

He reassured them that the NWC would continue to explore all legal avenues to ensure their participation in the democratic process is not hindered.

He also appealed to those who had won elections under APGA since 2019 but were excluded from their positions due to the prolonged internal strife within the party, asking for their continued patience as the NWC works towards reconciliation and peace.

In closing, Njoku reaffirmed his commitment to repositioning, refocusing, and realigning APGA members across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

He stressed that the revitalisation of the party would be driven by hard work and dedication, which he believes are essential for securing a brighter future for APGA.

According to Njoku, this renewed commitment and unified approach will be key to achieving the party’s goals and ensuring its success in the forthcoming elections and beyond.