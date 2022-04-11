APGA Raises Alarm Over Extortion On Aspirants By Individuals For Party Tickets

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has raised an alarm over the alleged extortion of aspirants by some individuals who promise giving them party tickets.

The party warned all aspirants of the party not to succumb to anybody under whatever guise in the process leading up to the party’s primary election while assuring that there will be a level playing field for all.

In a press release signed by the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye, the party expressed disappointment that: “Some dubious characters had been going around wooing aspirants to part with their money to facilitate their screening and victory in the forthcoming primary of the party.

“The party advises all aspirants not to be hoodwinked by the antics of these desperadoes, but to spend their resources and time reaching out to the prospective delegates.”

The release also stated that any person that allows himself or herself to be deceived by the antics of these individuals would have themselves to blame.

He assured that the screening and primary would be free, fair and credible, saying: “This is the only way to build a united, progressive and all-inclusive political party.”