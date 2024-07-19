APGA Sues INEC Over Alleged Partisanship and Leadership Crisis

The National Working Committee of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for alleged partisanship and illegal involvement in the party’s leadership crisis.

APGA’s National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, announced on Friday that the party has approached an Abuja High Court seeking redress.

In its case against INEC, APGA has asked the court to compel the election management body to provide evidence proving that Chief Edozie Njoku was once a national officer of the party.

Ezeokenwa stated, “We are, therefore, at a loss regarding the recent false representation by INEC that Chief Edozie Njoku and his group are National Executives of APGA.”

He added, “By order of court, we challenge the Commission to produce any court order wherein the court has made any positive pronouncement recognizing Chief Edozie Njoku and his group as national officers of APGA.

“We firmly assert that no such court order exists. The current representation by INEC concerning Chief Edozie Njoku and his group is false, illegal, baseless, and without any justification.

“It is abundantly clear from the plethora of court judgments and rulings that the legitimate leadership of APGA is firmly under Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa.”

Ezeokenwa emphasized that as a law-abiding political party, APGA has written to INEC through its team of lawyers to clarify the correct position.

He expressed confidence that INEC will act swiftly to rectify any misinformation and uphold the integrity of the party’s leadership, as ruled by various courts of law.

“In light of these clear judicial determinations, we urge INEC to correct this misinformation promptly,” he said.

“The sanctity of accurate information is critical to maintaining the trust and confidence of the public in our electoral process.”