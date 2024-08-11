APP Condemns Terrorist Attack on Rivers State Secretariat and Urges Swift Action

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has denounced the recent bombing of its state secretariat in Rivers State, describing it as a terrorist act aimed at destabilising the region.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday night shortly after a strategic meeting at the party’s office, thankfully did not result in any injuries among party members.

In a statement to journalists at the party’s state headquarters in GRA Port Harcourt, Uchenna Nnadi, the National Chairman of APP, condemned the incident in the strongest terms.

Nnadi accused the perpetrators of attempting to instil fear and disrupt the democratic process in Rivers State.

“It is indeed a grievous day for democracy. We unequivocally condemn the bombing of our Rivers State Chapter Secretariat.

This is a heinous act, an act of terrorism, and treasonable,” Nnadi declared.

He expressed gratitude that no party members were harmed, highlighting that the attack occurred after the members had left the premises.

Nnadi attributed the violence to ongoing efforts by those who oppose the local government elections scheduled for October 5, 2024.

He suggested that opponents of the elections, unable to halt the process through legal means, have turned to violence to achieve their goals.

“We are aware that the current turmoil is part of a broader scheme to seize control of Rivers State’s treasury,” Nnadi added.

He urged President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to take decisive action against the individuals responsible for the bombing.

Nnadi stressed the need for the arrest and prosecution of those involved, calling for a thorough investigation to end the cycle of impunity and violence.

Echoing Nnadi’s sentiments, APP’s State Chairman in Rivers State, Sunny Wokekoro, described the attack as a desperate attempt to undermine the party’s efforts and its electoral ambitions.

“The perpetrators thought this barbaric act would deter us, but it has only strengthened our resolve. This is a clear sign of defeat for them and a testament to our commitment,” Wokekoro said.

Wokekoro also praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his efforts to maintain peace in the state and called on him to ensure that security agencies conduct a comprehensive investigation into the bombing.

He commended the state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, for his prompt response and expressed confidence that the investigation would lead to the identification and arrest of the culprits.

In response to the incident, Commissioner of Police Disu conducted an on-the-spot assessment and briefed journalists about the ongoing security measures.

“Upon hearing about the incident, we deployed our team immediately. The Bomb Squad has been dispatched, and I am awaiting their full report,” Disu stated.

He highlighted the importance of taking security seriously and mentioned that his team had successfully evacuated people from the vicinity to prevent further harm.

“In cases of explosions, there is always a risk of subsequent attacks, so we took necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Disu added.

The police are currently securing the area with caution tape, and investigations are underway to uncover the motives behind the attack.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bombing took place around 9:35 pm on Sunday, and security forces have been working to maintain order and prevent any further incidents.

As the situation unfolds, both the APP and local authorities are calling for heightened vigilance and cooperation from the public to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process in Rivers State.