Appeal Court rules in favour of Adebutu against Jimi Lawal

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division today delivered a ruling granting the application of appeal filed by Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, delivered on 27th September 2022 which ordered a fresh governorship primary election.

It will be recalled that the appeal court at its sitting on Monday reserved ruling on this application till today after arguments for and against the application by the two counsels to Adebutu, Chief Chris Uche, SAN and Dr Kemi Peinhero, SAN for Olabode & Co (Jimi LAWAL’s cohorts).

The arguments ensued after the court informed the sitting that Hon. Adebutu’S Appeal had been allocated with Appeal No. CA/IB/411A/2022 and with a motion to rely on the records earlier compiled and transmitted by the National body of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Appeal No. CA/IB/411/2022 was moved by Chief Uche seeking the court’s grant for the application.

Counsel to Olabode & co (Jimi Lawal) urged the court to dismiss the application because the application was incompetent in his view.

Delivering the court ruling on the application, Justice Folashade Ojo said the decision to allow the application of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu was a unanimous decision of the three panellists, Justice Moore Adumein, Hon. Justice Folashade Ojo and Justice Yargata Nimpa.