Appreciate elders’ contributions, Tinubu best option for Nigeria – APC to youths

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has declared Bola Tinubu “the best option for Nigeria”.

The directorate assured that the country will advance if the presidential candidate wins the February 23 election.

Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council youth spokesperson, Aliyu Audu addressed a forum in Lagos on Sunday.

Audu stressed that Tinubu was ahead of other contestants based on his “antecedents, competence and record of service”.

“The greatness we seek will only happen because all of us as a collective choose to take part when it matters the most.

“Asiwaju remains the best option for Nigeria moving forward”, the PCC member stated.

He said the display of capacity by youths in different sectors globally could be ascribed to the patriotism and tenacity of past heroes.

To this end, Audu advised youths to “first appreciate the contributions of older folks” by working with them to tap from experiences.

The spokesperson said their approach towards the quest for a greater Nigeria “should be that of cooperation, and not antagonism”.

Audu informed the public that the APC government “is very aware of its own shortcomings”, especially the challenges youth still face.

The PCC member listed stable and affordable education, unemployment, police brutality and harassment as some of the issues.

Tinubu has guaranteed to reform the security system “to operate strictly within the ambit of the law”, he added.

Audu appealed to citizens to “bury inherited pains or animosity, either on behalf of our religion, region, or ethnic lineage”.