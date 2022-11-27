Argentina Players Lived In Discomfort After Defeat Vs Saudi Arabia – Messi

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has come out to say that his country’s World Cup campaign started vs Mexico. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very relieved to guide Argentina to a crucial win yesternight after the disaster vs Saudi Arabia, and he hopes he and his teammates will build from there.

Messi added that Argentina players lived with discomfort after the defeat in the opening match.

His words, “We lived with discomfort given the defeat in the opening match [against Saudi Arabia] was something we didn’t expect. The days felt very long and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around.”

“We knew it was a critical game. Luckily we had the option to win and it was a weight off our shoulders, a reason for joy and peace of mind because it is all down to us again. We needed this result, it seems like in the second half we made our true debut.”