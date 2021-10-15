Argentina’s Victory Vs Peru Was Difficult – Messi

PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to blast referee, Wilton Sampaio after Argentina’s narrow 1-0 win over Peru in World Cup qualifiers. He recently revealed that the Brazilian match official surely made contentious decisions on purpose.

According to him, it was a very difficult match to play because there was a lot of wind and the opposition also played very deep.

Messi added that the referee already had a reputation to be against his country so he wasn’t shocked with the performance.

His words, “Difficult match, difficult to play. A lot of wind, they were playing deep, leaving little space for us.”

“The referee always does this when he referees us, as if he does it on purpose. But well, three important points and we’re close to our objective.”