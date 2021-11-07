Arsenal Beat Watford Because Of Unsportsmanlike Behavior – Claudio Ranieri

Watford manager, Claudio Ranieri has come out to say that he told Mikel Arteta that his team had no respect during their 1-0 victory on Sunday. He recently revealed that the Gunners got the decisive goal because of unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to him, his own team put the ball out of play to allow the injured Ozan Tufan to receive treatment, but Arsenal never gave the ball back as play resumed and went on to score.

Ranieri, however, added that his relationship with the Spanish manager is good even if that action by his team was a lack of respect.

His words, “We put out the ball and everybody expected Arsenal to give back the ball,”

“Sissoko and Rose said: ‘give the ball to us, we put the ball out, there was an injured player’. After this it was very strange.”

“There was a cross, Kiko Femenia hit the ball with the header, Sarr took the ball, in my opinion there’s a big foul, but nothing happened and then they score the goal. It was very, very strange.”

“Our relationship [Ranieri and Arteta] is very good, I told him there isn’t respect when we put the ball out. I said there isn’t respect in this action, just this.”